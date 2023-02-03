(Loving Living Local)- Attorney Jacqueline Scott, better known as “Justice Jacque” on the KSHV show “Cajun Court,” hopes to take her message of morality to the next level. And she may get that opportunity soon, as she heads to the Grammy Awards.

A representative for the State of Louisiana, she will attend both the Baton Rouge and Memphis galas for the nominees. Scott, who grew up in a small town with only one tv on the block said the Grammys were a source of inspiration as a child, and going to the ceremony is the realization of a dream.

She also grew up watching “The People’s Court,” with Judge Wopner delivering his messages of morality. “It was my mother’s favorite show. I really learned from that, and I love bringing those messages to my show.”