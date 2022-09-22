(Loving Living Local)- Jarrod Sterrett shares about upcoming performance at 1582 on Austin in Jefferson, Texas.

Musician and vocalist, Jarrod Sterrett joined host, Susan Kirton on set today to discuss an upcoming performance in Jefferson, Texas. Jarrod Sterrett & The Hired Guns are one of the busiest honky tonk bands in all of Texas. The band has had 6 singles on the Texas Radio Chart each one went to number 1 on cdtex downloads. Every week, they can be found on the road packing dancehalls and bars across Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Louisiana.

Sterrett cited his influences as country legends Johnny Cash, George Strait, Dwight Yoakam, and Texas Native Aaron Watson, before serenading viewers with his band’s song “Pasadena”. Sterrett also teased that a new song, “Devil of Del Rio” will be released soon.

You can see Jarrod Sterrett and The Hired Guns perform live at 1852 on Austin in Jefferson, Texas this Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This is a one-night-only show.

Born out of the beautiful Planters Bank & Mercantile building in downtown Jefferson, Dave Echols and Mickey Morrison transformed a historic structure into an incredible restaurant and music venue inspired by their joint passion for music and love of guitars. 1852 on Austin offers an enticing menu of elevated comfort classics and delicious cocktails. They are open for lunch and dinner Wed thru Saturday, with a Jazzy Brunch on Sunday. Come for the food. Stay for the music and fun.

1852 on Austin is located at 124 East Austin Street in Jefferson, Texas. You can contact the venue at (903) 601-4457 for dinner reservations or visit their website for more information about the venue or tickets.