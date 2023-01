(Loving Living Local)- Four years ago, Lowder Bakery opened to enthusiastic locals everywhere, and despite a tough economic environment, has continued to thrive and even expand. Not bad for a former OR Nurse and financial analyst, whose love for baking led them to pursue their dreams.

The bakery, which ships king cakes all over the country, has now expanded to an adjacent sandwich shop and offers a wide variety of sweet and savory samplings. Watch to find out more about their story.