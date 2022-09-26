(Loving Living Local) Quality Outdoor Power Equipment honors first responders with September to Remember special offer.

Host, Susan Kirton, joined Quality Outdoor Power Equipment owner Thom Hoeflinger and store manager Scott Goldstein at their Shreveport location to discuss the discounts and inventory selections they are offering this month. It’s a September to Remember for the entire month of September, and Quality Outdoor is honoring all first responders with significant discounts on zero-turn mowers and utility trailers. They also have huge discounts on Maruyama Weed Eaters, Blowers, Edgers, and Chainsaws along with a wide selection of Pressure Cleaners and Generators.

Hoeflinger was quick to clarify that he does not just stop at police and emergency medical technicians with his definition of first responders. Quality Outdoor expands the term to include any medical personnel including mental health professionals and nurses, corrections officers, and the military.

The dealership has a rock-solid reputation of providing excellent service, support, and satisfaction. They pride themselves on giving customers the best service available, the best parts and accessories, and a staff that understands all aspects of the business.

In addition to a well-stocked inventory, Quality Outdoor also offers a wide selection of services including tune-ups and pre-season inspections. You can see a full list of services, brands they carry, and even apply for financing straight from the website. The Shreveport location is located at 9433 Mansfield Road in Shreveport, Louisiana (right next to Southern Classic Fried Chicken). Check out their website for additional locations in Many and Coushatta.