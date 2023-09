In the vines at Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard & Winery, we join their Vintner, Colin, & Grape Grower, Altus, to learn about East Texas grape varietals and the wines produced from them.

These wines are available for sampling & purchasing inside the on-site tasting room.

Stop in and enjoy a glass of wine or a tasting flight, enjoy a casual lunch or experience fine dining in the restaurant.

