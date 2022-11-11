(Loving Living Local)- Susan Kirton joins the owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, at this home to see what he has cooking in Bearbottom Texas. Watch as the “head honcho” teaches Susan how to make his delicious chicken enchilada casserole.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.