Dr. Kamel Brakta joins host Susan Kirton through Zoom to discuss a new pain medication. Dr. Brakta is a bariatric surgeon in Shreveport, Louisiana using Zynrelef, a new FDA-approved non-opioid option for pain relief. Brakta reports that in the face of high opioid-related overdoses, a safe non-opioid option is a much-needed innovation. Watch the video to hear more about Zynrelef, the first and only extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic.