Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD joins host Susan Kirton to discuss issues of heart health, especially as it pertains to women. Women face many female-specific risks for heart disease and stroke according to recent reports. The American Heart Association says identifying these specific risks is critical to raising awareness about the challenges women face in the fight against cardiovascular disease, the number one cause of death among women. Dr. Davis discusses symptoms to look out for and how symptoms may differ between men and women.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.