Willis Knighton Dietician Julie Hartley shares how you don’t have to shy away from some of your favorite Louisiana cuisine in the name of eating healthy. Hartley recommends tricks and hacks such as adding liquid smoke to mimic the flavor of meat in dishes like greens where adding bacon or sausage is common. Harley also warns to avoid “sugar-free” products in favor of “no sugar added” versions due to the use of artificial sweeteners in the “sugar-free” counterpart.