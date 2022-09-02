(Loving Living Local)- New Owner of SportsPlex by Iron Fist shares about what’s new in the gym.

Chris Lafitte, owner of SportsPlex took some time to show host, Susan Kirton around the improvements and changes he has made to the gym since purchasing it. Lafitte lists off recent improvements including new equipment, a new air conditioning system, and remodeling of the bathrooms. But what Lafitte seems most excited about is the new day care for the children of clients. “That’s huge, that’s a big deal. Parents love to work out but they have no place to put their kids. Makes it great for the whole community, ” Lafitte stated.

Lafitte discussed services that are currently offered and the new staff he has coming in. SportsPlex offers personal training by experienced trainers including Lafitte, himself, who has been a personal trainer for 20 years and a newly hired female trainer who is a bodybuilder. Lafitte also boasts that he has a new Zumba instructor and yoga instructor coming in to start classes. Lafitte says that SportsPlex is a well-rounded fitness center for every age group and every style.

SportsPlex also offers a wide range of dietary needs while working out including a juice bar, food, and snacks for both pre-workout and postworkout. “In case you don’t have time to eat something healthier, instead of fast food,” Lafitte explained.

SportsPlex is located at 2369 Airline Drive, suite 600 in Bossier City. You can contact the gym at (318) 550-5378 or reach out on their Facebook or Instagram pages.