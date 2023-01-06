Doctor Matt Young of Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital discusses the physical repercussions of stress surrounding the winter holiday seasons. Doctor Young puts an emphasis on how stress can manifest as medical conditions like heart attacks and strokes. Respiratory illnesses are also very high this time of year, Doctor Young reminds viewers of what symptoms they need to look out for.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.