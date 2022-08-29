(Loving Living Local) – Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House is located in the heart of Jefferson, Texas, and offers delicious wines, high-quality coffee, a tasting room, small plates, charcuterie, and pastries.

This cozy shop opened in 2019 and is the 1st satellite location outside its original Enoch’s Vineyard and Winery in Harleton, Texas. The 2nd satellite location recently opened Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in Tyler, Texas.

Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House offers freshly brewed coffee, espressos, tea, and pastries. Stop by for a quick bite, meet up with friends, or knock out some work with an iced coffee and gourmet cupcake to keep you going.

Their goal is to provide an elevated but relaxed experience for all to enjoy. Today the property boasts a tasting room, a coffee house, and a spacious back patio. Enoch’s wines have won many awards including the 2018 Best Dessert Wine in Texas. Stop by on a Saturday night and enjoy live music, or book one of their experiences to explore the world of wine.

Book their fabulous wine experiences:

The Blending Experience -Hone Your Craft as a Winemaker by Blending Beautiful Wines

Enochs vs. The World Wine Experience -Enoch vs. “The World” Head-to-Head Wine Comparisons

If you are looking for a venue to host your next fabulous event look no further! You can rent the back patio, tasting room, or entire venue for your events and parties. Availability is limited so do not wait.

Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House is located at 116 North Polk Street in Jefferson, Texas.

Hours:

Wednesday: 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Thursday – Saturday: 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

For more information visit them online or by phone at 903-918-4108