(Loving Living Local)- Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Wine located in Harleton, Texas offer on-site lodging accommodations in their luxurious villas affectionately known as the Verdot and the Petit Verdot.

These individual villas situated behind the back pond offer beautiful vineyard views and a tranquil, East Texas-style escape from the ordinary.

The Petit Verdot, our smaller unit, affords a spacious, studio-style layout with a kitchenette, a large bathroom with a walk-in shower, and a space-saving king-sized murphy bed for transforming your day space into lovely sleeping quarters.

The Verdot is a slightly larger one-bedroom unit with an open floor plan. This premium space offers a private king-size bed, kitchenette, and generous bathroom containing a walk-in shower. Both units offer covered decks with outdoor seating to take in the peaceful vineyard mornings and evenings.

With each rental comes a complimentary charcuterie board, so you can build your own fruit and cheese board and enjoy it in your villa. While you are staying at the Vineyard Villas, you should make a reservation to take a tour of the property and winery along with a personalized wine tasting experience with Enoch’s wine ambassador.

Amenities in both units include:

Small refrigerator

Keurig coffee makers

Hair dryers

Linens and bathroom toiletries

Continental breakfast items provided

Vineyard view window wall

The property and units are securely accessed via an electronic keypad. Parking is located behind each unit.

For more information regarding staying in one of our Villas, please contact us via email at villas@enochsstomp.com or call 903.918-9895.

Enoch’s Vineyard Villas are meant to be a quiet escape from ordinary life. Our property is somewhat remote and services are limited. There is no television or wi-fi. Please use your own cellular service. We hope that you will enjoy your time spent on our property by stepping away from the stresses and technological demands of everyday life.