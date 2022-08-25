SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Enoch Stomp Vineyard and Winery discusses their annual grape stomp event.

The annual Grape Stomp was held on August 20th at the Enoch Stomp Vineyard and Winery’s main location in Harleton, Texas. The event allows participants to have a complete wine-making experience, including harvesting their own grapes and making their own wine to take home. Guests also have the opportunity to add on an actual grape stomping experience where participants will work in pairs in a grape stomping competition.

The competition entails couples working together to stomp grapes and collect the juice. While one teammate stomps, the other collects with the two switching positions halfway through. The couple with the largest volume of grape juice at the end of the allotted time is declared the grand champion.

Grapes freshly harvested at Enoch Stomp Vineyard and Winery

Don’t miss Enoch Stomp’s upcoming events including a women’s gathering called, Life Together- Belonging. Their website describes it as “a day of exploring the kind of belonging that heals your heart and feeds your soul (without removing your individuality or it becoming one more thing at which you succeed or fail).” The event will include dining, singing, teaching, playing & reflecting.

Grapes on the vine at Enoch Stomp Vineyard and Winery

Visit Enoch Stomp’s website and Facebook page for more information on events, wine tastings, new locations, and event rental space. You can also contact Enoch Stomp at (903) 240-1587 or info@enochsstomp.com. Enoch Stomp is located at 871 Ferguson Rd (CR 4312), Harleton, TX 75651