Brad and Krista Thomas of East Funeral Home have one goal in mind: to offer the most comprehensive and caring experience a family can have, while remembering and celebrating the lives of their loved ones.

There are certainly times when the job presents its challenges, but as Brad Thomas explains, “When a family is grieving and many times so emotional that decisions become difficult or overwhelming, it’s very gratifying to receive their thanks, knowing that we made the transition as seamless and meaningful as possible.”

East Funeral Home has several options for services, depending on the experience their guests would like to have, from full Christian services to intimate family gatherings.