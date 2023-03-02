Bowling is back, baby! For some, it may never have left, but with Holiday Lane’s new expansion there’s bound to be renewed interest from folks who may not have tried it in a while.

Originated and still run by the Coleman family in Shreveport, Holiday Lanes is embracing a fun, retro vibe, while providing the latest in bowling technology.

Offering a full range of food and drinks, plus a new outdoor patio will allow them to provide countless alternatives for families and partygoers that want a unique experience.