Owner Jason Williams gives Susan a sneak peek behind the bar. Williams shares that Benchmark has the honor of having the most extensive list of premium pour bourbons in the area as they chat in front of a wall of top-shelf spirits. Williams also discloses the secret to not watering down your bourbon is a large single ice cube. Continue watching the clip to find out why.

Benchmark American Brasserie has been open for a little over four years. The restaurant offers a full bar, a comfortable atmosphere, and incredibly prepared dishes. Williams describes the menu as French-American with a local twist.

Benchmark American Brasserie is located at 4115 North Kings Highway, Suite 111, Texarkana, Texas and can be reached at (903) 949-6720. They are open for dinner service only, Tuesday through Saturday, and brunch service on Sunday. Willams says that reservations aren’t required, but are sometimes highly recommended. The full menu can be found on their website.