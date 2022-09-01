(Loving Living Local)- Benchmark American Brasserie shows off new menu items and specials at Texarkana restaurant.

Owner Jason Williams dazzles Loving Living Local host Susan Kirton with a tasting menu of new items and specials that will be featured for the next few weeks. Executive Chef Rebecca Williams, Jason’s wife, runs the Benchmark kitchen, plans and designs the menu, and finalizes all menu items. Her culinary training consists of studies at Culinary Institute LeNotre in Houston, Texas and an externship with a master French chef in Houston.

Williams walks through descriptions of each dish including scallops with crab, asparagus, and roasted red bell pepper; blackened redfish over grits; roasted duck; flatbread pizza; and a strawberry pastry dessert.

Benchmark American Brasserie has been open for four years as of July 3, 2022. The restaurant offers a full bar, a comfortable atmosphere, and incredibly prepared dishes. Williams describes the menu as French-American with a local twist.

On their website, Williams shares how he and his wife came up with the name ‘Benchmark’ by scrolling through synonyms for the “bar” or the “standard”…

“It’s about being the best with food, atmosphere and service, to be what others aspire to be. And with ‘American Brasserie’ you know it’s American food with a French influance. That’s Benchmark American Brasserie. We want to be that standard.” Jason Williams, benchmarktxk.com

Benchmark American Brasserie is located at 4115 North Kings Highway, Suite 111, Texarkana, Texas and can be reached at (903) 949-6720. They are open for dinner service only, Tuesday through Saturday, and brunch service on Sunday. Willams says that reservations aren’t required, but sometimes highly recommended. The full menu can be found on their website.