(Loving Living Local) – Bear Creek Smokehouse is hosting an outdoor Pat Green Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 10 in Marshall, Texas to benefit Hannah House Ministries.

Hannah House Maternity Home is a faith-based ministry that focuses on life. They help change the lives of the women that come into our home that have chosen life for their children. Our goal is to equip each woman with the skills and resources necessary to make the best decision for herself and her child.

“They are a faith-based home for young mothers who choose life and they kind of get to learn some life skills, they get things they need, you know, diapers, clothing, things like that, and if they’re looking to adopt, they help them with that process as well,” stated Mary Lynne O’Neal, Event Coordinator/Marketing & Sales with Bear Creek Smokehouse

This family fun concert is open to all ages and everyone is welcome to join in on the festivities. Food in the pasture is available, as well as plated meals inside.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Time: Gates open at 5 pm and the Pat Green goes on at 7:30 pm

Prices: $40 for adults, $20 for children (13 & Under) and 5 & under are free

Tickets: All VIP tickets are sold out but you can still purchase adult and child concert tickets online.

For over 77 years, Bear Creek Smokehouse has specialized in Premium Smoked Meats and has provided their customers with Smoked Beef, Pork & Poultry items. Bear Creek Smokehouse follows, without compromise, a rigorous food safety program and is staffed by dedicated, trained quality assurance employees, and is USDA inspected daily as well.

Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 State Hwy 154 in Marshall, Texas. For more information visit them online or call them at 903-935-5217.