Today is a very special day on Living Local, a mother/daughter wine pairing you don’t want to miss! Susan and Haley travel to Bear Creek and bring back a heaping of mouthwatering ribs. On this episode, they’ve returned to tell us all about it and let us in on which wines make the best BBQ pairings.

Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, Bear Creek Smokehouse was born in 1943. The gem of Marshall, they’ve been curing & smoking their delicious turkeys and hams, making them a local family tradition. Cooking quality meats without compromise is exactly what makes Bear Creek so special. Slowly cured, slowly smoked, slowly smoldered, over hickory embers – born from the trees cut straight from the farm.

Their newest edition, affectionately named The Pit, is more than just your average BBQ joint. A collection of aged bricks, (collected from as far as Prague all the way to New York City) line the pit room floors, antique signs drape every wall you can see, and nostalgic furniture from notorious past East Texas restaurants give you the perfect spot to belly up to some delicious BBQ.

Only open Saturdays 11AM-3PM, their 20-foot smoker has become a real stand out attraction. Fueled by pecan, oak, hickory, and passion! It’s a great place to enjoy football games and sporting events. On any given Saturday you can catch their family dishing out a unique menu of smoked meats and flavorsome sides. It’s first come first served, so be sure to get yours before they sell out!