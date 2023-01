(Loving Living Local)- Did you know that Texarkana Baptist Bookstore is not only a go-to gift store, its parent company, Bogard Press, has been serving the community for over 100 years!

Providing Bibles, books, literature, and faith-based gift items, the printing press is located right there on the premises and ships Vacation Bible School and other literature around the world! View this segment to see them in action.