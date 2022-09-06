(Loving Living Local)- Baptist Book Store discusses Vacation Bible School supplies, gifts, and more.

Host, Susan Kirton joined Baptist Book Store employees on location in Texarkana to see what the store had to offer. Baptist Book Store is a one-stop shop for purchasing needs from church supplies, Sunday school curricula, or even personalized gifts for the whole family.

The store is currently launching its newest Vacation Bible School line for the summer of 2023, called ‘Proclamation Safari Park’, complete with a full line of appropriately safari-themed supplies and the tag line, Jesus is my rescuer. In the five-day curriculum, the student will study the life of Christ and learn that Jesus is their rescuer.

“Journey with us to Proclamation Safari Park where we will discover that Jesus is our rescuer. Join Park Ranger Rachel and Park Ranger Roscoe as they lead the proclamation partners to learn more about the animals at Proclamation Safari Park. While learning how the proclamation partners can help the animals, they will learn about Jesus and their need for Him to rescue them. The adventure awaits your church in Summer” 2023. bogardpress.org

The store also offers free engraving on select items with purchase such as plaques, picture frames, and even hammers or cooking utensils. You can also get your bible embossed with a name or special message. These personalized items make gifts for Christmas, birthdays, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day.

Baptist Book Store has launched a new and improved website to make ordering easier. The website allows you to shop by product and look up orders by the church or existing customers. The website also features a daily devotional blog for readers to enjoy.

Baptist Book Store is located at 4605 North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas.