(Loving Living Local)- Pastor Marcus Franklin of Togetherness Worship wants to provide resources for children and adults to find healthy and helpful activities that make them physically as well as mentally and spiritually fit.

Designed to provide a safe, loving environment, the church is now offering Fire Dragon after-school/summer and adult fitness programs. From arts and crafts, music and dance lessons, homework help, and martial arts, the programs are available from 3 pm – 7 pm on weekdays, and from 6 am to 6 pm in the summer.

Enrollment days at the church are Feb 11th and 18th. Go to their website for details.