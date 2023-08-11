Host Susan Kirton joined Chef Reynaldo Jandres in the kitchen as he prepared delectable items from the menu at the historic Ginocchio Restaurant located in Marshall, Texas.

Chef Reynaldo is a culinary artist, well known for his work at Shreveport’s Village Grill where he served as Chef for 28 years. His offerings today include several coveted recipes from his time at the Village mixed with new favorites and complimented by a variety of ever-changing off-menu specials.

Susan’s mouth began to water as he fried Boogie Woogie Beer-battered Shrimp and prepared his signature Oysters Reynaldo – Louisiana oysters topped with a house made, southwestern style cilantro pesto with jalapenos and garlic, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and baked to perfection.

Chef then grilled a 12-ounce house marinated skirt steak to temp, topped it with chimichurri and piquillo sauces and went to work on the special of the day – Corn meal crusted halibut with a tomato caper beurre blanc sauce, served with fresh cooked vegetables and roasted potatoes. Mmmm! Does it get any better?

The Ginocchio prides itself on outstanding customer service and is an ideal location for drinks and dinner, whether it be a casual get together with friends or a special occasion celebration. They are located in the historic Ginocchio Hotel in Marshall, Texas, right across the tracks from the beautiful Marshall Depot and reservations are available Tuesday thru Saturday by calling (903)927-1400.