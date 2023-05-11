(Loving Living Local) – Northwest Louisiana’s Regional Airport is getting a fresh new look thanks to Myron Griffing, lead designer of Space Interiors. Griffing, who has been working in the design industry for over 20 years, shares his insights on the airport redesign and some of his commercial design work with Anti-Pest in an exclusive interview.

Redesigning the Shreveport Regional Airport

Griffing has been tasked with creating an elegant and modern feel for the airport redesign, focusing on functionality and ease of use for travelers.

His work on the airport redesign includes:

Modern updates : Griffing plans to update the airport’s dated design with a modern take, featuring clean lines and a sleek color palette.

: Griffing plans to update the airport’s dated design with a modern take, featuring clean lines and a sleek color palette. A focus on First Impressions : One crucial aspect of designing any space is ensuring that it leaves a positive first impression. For many people, the airport will be the first place they see when arriving in town.

: One crucial aspect of designing any space is ensuring that it leaves a positive first impression. For many people, the airport will be the first place they see when arriving in town. Enhanced travel experience: Griffing wants travelers to feel comfortable and at ease while navigating the airport, incorporating comfortable seating, clear signage, and a pleasing aesthetic experience.

Commercial Design with Anti-Pest

In addition to his work on the airport redesign, Griffing has also partnered with Anti-Pest, a local pest control company, to revamp their office space. Some of the highlights of Griffing’s work with Anti-Pest include:

A cohesive theme : Griffing created a cohesive theme throughout the office, incorporating a nice vibe into the design elements.

: Griffing created a cohesive theme throughout the office, incorporating a nice vibe into the design elements. A comfortable and functional workspace: The new office space includes comfortable seating, ergonomic design elements, and designated areas for employees to collaborate or work independently.

Anti Pest Newly Redesigned Office

Myron Griffing’s passion for design is evident in his work on the Northwest Louisiana’s Regional Airport redesign and his partnership with Anti-Pest. Both projects demonstrate his ability to create functional, comfortable, and visually appealing spaces. Those interested in seeing more of Griffing’s work can visit the Space Interiors website.

As Griffing says, “Design doesn’t just make things look pretty, it helps create an environment that works for you.” And with the redesign of the regional airport and Anti-Pest’s office space, it’s clear that Griffing is not only creating visually stunning designs but also functional and inviting spaces that enhance the user experience.