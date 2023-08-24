(Loving Living Local) – Harold and Beverly Slater bring exciting news about the Southern Hills Business Expo and Taste event, a much-awaited occasion that’s a testament to the vibrant community and thriving businesses in Southern Hills. They joined details about this annual gathering, offering a convenient platform to discover and connect with local businesses.

Exploring the Expo

The Southern Hills Business Expo and Taste event is a highlight of the year that brings the community together under one roof. With the setting at the Baptist Church, this gathering promises a diverse range of local businesses, offering an opportunity for attendees to explore and engage with a plethora of services and products.

Variety of Participants

The event lineup is dynamic and inclusive, featuring various city departments like the Fire Department, Police Department, and Public Works, all ready to address community concerns. Food vendors are also joining the expo, adding a flavorful dimension to the event. Notably, Southern Hills is experiencing a positive influx of businesses, including the announcement of a Panda Express opening in the area.

A Community-Centric Event

The expo not only showcases businesses but also caters to the community’s diverse interests. Children’s activities ensure a family-friendly environment, while food offerings cater to both sweet and savory cravings, all within the comfort of the church’s air-conditioned space.

Engaging Children and Businesses

Children will have a great time at this event too as they enjoy the variety of food and activities. For businesses, the expo offers a unique opportunity to interact with a wide audience and foster community connections.

Early Sign-Up and Participation

The Slaters encourage businesses to take advantage of the early bird sign-up on the Southern Hills Shreveport website. As the excitement builds, they’ll be back on air to share more insights and details as businesses and attendees join the event.



The Southern Hills Business Expo and Taste is more than an event; it’s a celebration of community resilience and business vibrancy. With early bird booth opportunities and a multitude of businesses, this gathering promises to be a fantastic platform to engage, connect, and explore the local treasures that Southern Hills has to offer.