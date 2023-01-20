(Loving Living Local) – Easy side dish that is simple to make, delicious, and can incorporate some vegetables into your diet.

From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan

Ingredients:

  • A head of broccoli
  • EVOO, Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • A sturdy flat based cup
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Salt
  • Shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

  • Chop the head of broccoli (stem or no stem)
  • Steam the broccoli
  • Smash the steamed broccoli with a flat cup
  • Warm a pan with EVOO, Extra virgin olive oil
  • Add the smashed broccoli to the pan
  • Add garlic
  • Add a dash of red pepper flakes and salt
  • Add the desired amount of shredded parmesan cheese to the pan
  • Enjoy