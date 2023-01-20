(Loving Living Local) – Easy side dish that is simple to make, delicious, and can incorporate some vegetables into your diet.
From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan
Ingredients:
- A head of broccoli
- EVOO, Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 clove of garlic
- A sturdy flat based cup
- Red pepper flakes
- Salt
- Shredded parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Chop the head of broccoli (stem or no stem)
- Steam the broccoli
- Smash the steamed broccoli with a flat cup
- Warm a pan with EVOO, Extra virgin olive oil
- Add the smashed broccoli to the pan
- Add garlic
- Add a dash of red pepper flakes and salt
- Add the desired amount of shredded parmesan cheese to the pan
- Enjoy