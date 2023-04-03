(Loving Living Local) – As Women’s History month ends, it’s important to not only highlight women’s past historical achievements, but the ones sure to go in history books. Krystle Beaucham has achieved one such honor. Appointed by NASA, she became Shreveport’s very 1st Solar System Ambassador.

The NASA Solar System Ambassadors program is a public engagement effort that works with motivated volunteers across the nation to communicate the science and excitement of NASA’s space exploration missions and discoveries with the people in their communities.

The perfect way to spread awareness to kids? Galaxy Slime! Grab your kids, get the ingredients listed below and watch ahead to see Krystle Beaucham come to our studios and show us all how to make some truly “out of this world” slime!

GALAXY SLIME RECIPE

1 slime container or slime jar

2 5 oz bottle of clear glue

1 bottle black glitter glue

1½ cup water (separated into 3 half cups)

1½ tsp baking soda (separated in 3 – ½ tsp)

3 tbsp contact solution (separated in 3 1 tbsp portions )

Pink Glitter

Purple Glitter

Gold Glitter

Teal Glitter

Purple food coloring

Teal food coloring

3 Small bowls

Directions:

Step 1. Place the entire bottle of black glitter glue into a bowl. Add ½ cup of water. Stir in a ½ tsp baking soda–mix well.

Step 2. Add 1 tbsp contact solution slowly, and soon your slime will form. Knead the slime until it is no longer sticky. Set to the side.

Step 3. In another bowl–add 5 oz of clear glue. Include ½ cup of water, then mix. Mix in some drops of purple food coloring. Put in some glitter and blend it all together. Add ½ tsp of baking soda and stir.

Step 5. Add 1 tbsp contact solution slowly until it forms slime. Knead slime until it isn’t sticky. Set aside.

Step 6. Repeat steps on the last bowl, this time using the teal food coloring and glue, with gold glitter.

Last Step: Swirl all three colors of slime together.

Now that you’ve completed your first cosmic task, put your Galaxy Slime in a tupperware container to keep it fresh!