(KTAL/KMSS) – The award-winning and critically acclaimed Topdog Underdog play is coming to Shreveport.

The New York Times has called Topdog Underdog, written by Suzan-Lori Parks, “The greatest American play of the last 25 years.” The play was recognized in the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

This will be the 13th mainstage season for the Stage Center at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse on the Centenary College Campus.

Topdog Underdog is a story about brotherly love and family identity. Zhailon Levingston plays the main characters as Lincon, and Mikah Thomas as Booth.

Levingston, a Shreveport native, has made history as the youngest black director to have a show play on Broadway. Thomas has experience on stage with playing the Harpo in The Color Purple.

Opening day is January 5, 2024, and can be seen over a three-performance run of the show at the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse.

You can purchase tickets online at StageCenterLA.com or call/text (318) 218-9978

Monday-Friday between noon to 4:00 PM.