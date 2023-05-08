(Loving Living Local) – Michael Butterman, the conductor of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, recently joined Loving Living Local to discuss the upcoming final show of the season. In this segment, viewers learned about the featured composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, and the special guests joining the orchestra for the performance.

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

The orchestra’s final show of the season will feature Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which is one of the most famous classical music pieces in history. According to Butterman, the symphony takes the listener on an uplifting journey from darkness to light, depression to victory. The symphony begins with an intense explosion of energy that is the most recognizable to many listeners.

Beethoven’s Personal Touch

Butterman explained that Beethoven’s music was much more personal compared to other composers of his time. Beethoven was plagued with hearing problems, and his music reflected the emotions he felt as a result. Butterman gave the example that Beethoven’s piano music had a more muscular sound, indicating his inner conflict. Beethoven was always pushing the boundaries and infusing his music with intense emotions.

Guest Performers

Joining the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra for this final performance of the season is Crystal Chang, the 2021 Piano Competition Gold Medalist. Chang will be playing an extraordinarily difficult work, and according to Butterman, the piece is “one of the most challenging pieces to play.” The orchestra is also playing a piece by a British composer.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the final show of the season are between $43 and $63, and they’re available online. The Music Foundation gets in for free, while the evening performance has lower-priced tickets for students. Seats fill up quickly, so it’s important to get tickets early. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra is always worth seeing, and the final performance of the season is bound to be one to remember.

Support the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra

If you’re a music lover and want to support the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, consider making a donation on Give for Good Day, which is a 24-hour online giving challenge aimed to support non-profits in the community. The orchestra is one of many non-profits in Shreveport that greatly benefit from this event.

Conclusion

The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra’s final show of the season is an event that classical music enthusiasts should not miss. The featured composer, Beethoven, is known for pushing the boundaries and infusing his music with intense emotions, making it one of the most popular composers of all time. As always, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, with their talented guest performer Crystal Chang, will undoubtedly put on a remarkable performance. Don’t miss the chance to experience it in person!

For more information on how you can support the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra or purchase tickets to the final show of the season, visit their website.