(Loving Living Local) – Shreveport’s Mayor Tom Arceneaux spoke about his life as mayor and encouraged the community to cast their votes in the upcoming Louisiana Municipal General Election on April 29, 2023.

There are six property taxes coming up for reauthorization in the upcoming Louisiana Municipal General Election on April 29 election. These taxes are taxes that support basic Shreveport city services.

The 2023 General Fund budget for the six taxes, also called millages, includes the anticipated revenue from the millages, at $11,549,500. Failure of passing these taxes may require reductions to the below propositions.

Here is the list of the 2023 Millage Reauthorization:

Proposition 1 is “for the purpose of improving, repairing, and maintaining the streets of the City.” It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400 in revenue to be used for that purpose. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1941, 82 years ago

Proposition 2 is “for operating and supplying recreational facilities and appurtenances and maintaining the same.” It is 0.84 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,309,300 in revenue to be used for that purpose. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1946, 77 years ago.

Proposition 3 is “for the purposes of continuing the salary and wage schedule of the City’s employees and for no other purpose.” It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400 in revenue to be used for that purpose. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1951, 72 years ago.

Source:shreveportla.gov

Proposition 4 is for “purposes of police and fire personnel and allowance for uniforms and equipment for said departments and for no other purpose.” It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400 in revenue to be used for that purpose. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1956, 67 years ago.

Proposition 5 is for “providing funds for the City’s portion of pensions, employee life insurance and hospitalization plan for City employees.” It is 1.7 mills, and will produce an estimated $2,649,000 in revenue to be used for that purpose. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1965, 78 years ago.

Proposition 6 is for “providing funds for the City’s continuation and maintenance of a ‘Police Three Platoon System’ originally authorized by Article 14, Section 12, of the Louisiana Constitution of 1921.” It is 1.48 mills, and will produce an estimated $2,307,000 in revenue to be used for that purpose. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1970, 53 years ago, but the system dates back to 1921.

What will the taxes cost homeowners? The same as 2022:

$100,000 house $74.10

$200,000 house $148.20

$300,000 house $222.30

On the go? Download the KTAL News app and opt-in for breaking updates from Your Local Election Headquarters 📲

On election day, April 29, the polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm.