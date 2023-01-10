Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
