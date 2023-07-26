(Loving Living Local) – The city of Hope is buzzing with excitement as it gears up for the 47th annual Hope Watermelon Festival. Set to take place from August 10th to 12th at the Hope Fair Park, this much-anticipated event promises a myriad of family-oriented activities that celebrate the city’s long-standing association with watermelons.

In an interview with Susan Kirton from Loving Living Local, Christy Burns, one of the festival’s coordinators, shared some delightful insights about what attendees can expect from this year’s festival.

Pre-Festival Events and Opening Day

The week leading up to the festival is charged with anticipation, as the city hosts a parade and a festival pageant to name the new royalty for the year. The festivities kick off on Thursday, August 10th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 pm. The first day also features the grand introduction of the pageant winners, the opening of the Kidzone, and the Rusty Wheels Engine Show.

The evening will see a series of engaging activities such as the Jr. Watermelon Olympics, Watermelon Olympics, and a dog show. Music lovers can enjoy a performance by the Rafter J Living Proof Band from 6 pm to 8 pm.

A Three-Day Extravaganza of Fun and Entertainment

From live entertainment to arts & crafts, food stalls offering smoked chicken and golden fried catfish, and an array of other activities, the Hope Watermelon Festival has something for everyone.

Some highlights include:

Watermelon eating contest

Speed spitting contest

Watermelon Idol talent contest

Car show

Kidz Zone

Participants can also look forward to the Watermelon Olympics and a 5k race, adding a dash of competitive spirit to the fun-filled event.

Schedule of Activities & Events

The three-day festival is packed with a variety of events each day. Here’s a snapshot of the schedule:

Thursday, August 10: The festival opens at 12 pm with various events like the Watermelon Festival Ribbon Cutting, Watermelon Contest Weigh-in, and Watermelon Fest Dog Show.

Friday, August 11: The festival resumes at 9 am with the Kidz Zone and Rusty Wheels Engine Show. Highlights include the Watermelon Idol at 5 pm and the Cornhole Tournament at 7 pm.

Saturday, August 12: The final day begins with a Watermelon 5k race at 7:30 am, followed by a series of exciting events like the Civitan Car Show, Fishing Derby, and Watermelon Waddle Duck Races.

Wrapping Up the Festival

The festival concludes with a performance by The Marshal Tucker Band on the CMC Stage at 8:30 pm. Which is sure to be a memorable end to a fantastic festival.

The Hope Watermelon Festival offers an unmatched blend of fun, entertainment, and community spirit. It’s more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of Hope’s rich heritage and community spirit. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, young or old, there’s something for everyone at the Hope Watermelon Festival. So mark your calendars and get ready for a seed-spitting good time!