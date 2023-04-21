The Scottish Society is all set to host their annual Scottish Tartan Festival, and it’s going to be a magnificent celebration of Scottish heritage and culture. Recently, they appeared on Loving Living Local, where they discussed the upcoming festival with the show’s host Susan, showcasing their musical talent and their passion for promoting Scottish roots and heritage.

Taking place on April 22nd at the new Miller Quarters in downtown Minden, the festival will feature an exciting range of activities. The festival is a family event that welcomes everyone, regardless of their interest in Scottish culture. Clan tents and booths will be available to help attendees learn more about their heritage, and vendors will sell kilts and tartans. The Scottish Society is also open to anyone who shares their passion for Scottish culture, regardless of their Scottish ancestry.

The festival will also have clan tents and clan booths where people can learn about their own clan and heritage. For those interested in joining the Scottish Society, membership is open to anyone with an interest in Scottish culture. “They do not have to be Scottish, just have an interest in the culture,” Sheila the president informs us.

The inaugural Highland Games at the festival will be an unforgettable experience, with the crowd cheering and clapping for their favorite amateur competitors. The Society has joined forces with Backyard Rebellion, a company from Georgia, to host an event tailored to those new to the scene, to give them the tools they need to succeed at larger events in the future. As attendees explore the event, the sound of lively live music, the mouth-watering smell of haggis, and the sight of vendors serving up delectable dishes will capture their attention.

