(Loving Living Local) – GamePort, an interactive exhibit at Sci-Port in Shreveport, combines fun and learning by offering visitors a chance to explore traditional science principles and discover career opportunities in the video game industry. This engaging exhibit is perfect for children, teens, and adults alike. You can learn more about the exhibit, its designers, and what you can expect when you visit GamePort at Sci-Port. Susan Kirton joined designers Bonne Summers and Ian Summers for an interview and some more information on the exhibit.

GamePort: A Unique Blend of Gaming and Science

Launched in 2021, GamePort returns for a third year with new additions and highlights. The exhibit features classic and modern games that cater to all ages, including:

Space Invaders NERF Range

Sonic’s Beat The Buzzer

Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Vertical Board Game

Miss Pac Man Putt Putt

Giant Nintendo Game Controller

Game Guts (the history and display of classic video game stations)

Tic Tac Toe

Sort of Simon

Port Pong

Lego Minecraft

Vintage arcade

Ten classic video games and pinball machines

Behind the Scenes: An Interview with GamePort Designers

During a recent interview with GamePort designers Ian Summers and Bonne Summers, we learned about the inspiration behind the exhibit and how long it takes to put together.

The concept originated from a successful pinball exhibit called “Pinball Lizards” in 2019. The idea evolved into an arcade and video game setup, incorporating elements of science and technology to create a comprehensive learning experience.

GamePort aims to educate visitors about various aspects of gaming, such as coding, music, and game development. The exhibit’s creation process typically begins at the start of the year, with new additions introduced each summer.

Visiting GamePort: Pricing and Membership

GamePort is an excellent destination for parents seeking fun and educational activities for their children. The designers enjoy watching parents and kids bond over nostalgic games while learning about the science behind them.

Admission to GamePort is $5 for Sci-Port members and $8 for non-members, making it a reasonably priced option for a day of fun and learning.

To make the most of your experience, consider purchasing a Sci-Port membership, which allows you to visit as often as you like and explore other attractions like movies in the theater and various exhibits.

GamePort at Sci-Port in Shreveport is an exciting and engaging exhibit that combines gaming, science, and education in an interactive environment. With its wide range of classic and modern games, visitors of all ages will enjoy exploring the exhibit and learning about the science behind their favorite games. Don’t miss this unique experience – plan your visit to GamePort today!