(Loving Living Local) – Fatty Arbuckle otherwise known as Fatty’s is located in the heart of the Red River District in downtown Shreveport and its owner joins us to highlight some craft drinks.

Owner Chase Boytim is not only a craft cocktail guru, but he is also a die-hard Shreveport cheerleader with a passion for the community. Known for his “wall of bourbon,” Chase brought a fresh alternative to our burgeoning spring weather, using rum as the main ingredient to an updated traditional “daiquiri.”

Rum is often associated with pirates that actually originated in the West Indies around 1650 and was used in trade. Rum is a liquor made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane and molasses. The darker variety is aged much longer, giving it a deeper color and a richer flavor profile. Did you know that Sweet Crude Rum is made in Louisiana?

