(Loving Living Local) – The Robinson Film Center is hosting the OUTnorthLA Film Festival, presented by People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE), from September 8th through the 14th.

In an exclusive interview on Loving Living Local, the Executive Director of the Robinson, Wendell Riley, shared insights into this exciting cinematic celebration.

A Rebirth of Cinema

After a brief pause due to the pandemic, the North Louisiana’s Gay and Lesbian Film Festival has made its return, and it’s more exciting than ever. This year marks the rebirth as it has been rebranded to the OUTnorthLA Film Festival and is back to showcase the remarkable contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to our society.

A Tribute to Leslie Jordan

A special tribute will be paid to the beloved star Leslie Jordan, who left an indelible mark on everyone with his hilarious videos during the pandemic. Jordan, a recurring guest since 2009, will be honored with a retrospective of his work, including some of the fantastic films he’s been a part of.

Diverse Film Selection

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of films, ranging from Louisiana-based productions to those exploring everyday life and straight-up comedy. One notable film is “Bottom,” featuring an actor many might recognize from the new hit show “The Bear”.

The range of films means there is something for everyone, underscoring the festival’s commitment to representing the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

Destigmatizing Through Film

Wendell Riley stressed the importance of destigmatizing LGBTQ+ issues through film. By showcasing diverse stories that resonate with a broad audience, the festival aims to humanize these experiences and create empathy and understanding.

Walking in Someone Else’s Shoes

Riley highlighted the power of cinema in allowing audiences to step into someone else’s shoes for an hour and a half. It’s a medium that fosters understanding and compassion by providing a window into the lives and struggles of others.

An Invitation to All

The OUTnorthLA Festival isn’t just for those deeply involved in the LGBTQ+ genre; it’s an invitation for everyone to gain insights into diverse perspectives. Whether you’re personally connected to these stories or not, the festival offers a unique opportunity to broaden your horizons and embrace the richness of human experiences.

The Robinson Film Center promises a week filled with exceptional cinema that transcends boundaries and celebrates diversity. It’s a chance to connect with the LGBTQ+ community, embrace different stories, and gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of life.



Don’t miss this exciting festival from September 8th to the 14th, get your tickets on the website for the Robinson Film Center.