Bob Bomar from Shreveport’s Bomar RV Rental joins us in the studio, and Bob brings with him the excitement of RV Vacation Possibilities.

(Loving Living Local)–Unforgettable summer memories. So many of our fondest memories begin with Mom packing up the snack bag, Dad checking the oil, and us all leaving the driveway together as a family towards some wonderful destination. The upside, we were together, downside – packed up like a book of matchsticks. The kids crunched in the backseat with the luggage, yelling out. “Are we there yet??”. But what if you could have the best of both worlds?

What if renting an RV could take away the headaches of a road trip and make the journey more enjoyable? Let’s explore the possibilities.

Every time you pass an exit, someone else has to take a bathroom break? Problem solved! With an onboard bathroom, no more bathroom stops.

Are kids bored? Not now! With 3 different tv sets to accommodate everyone’s differing tastes, “Are we there yet?” will be a thing of the past.

Tired of sitting? There’s a fix for that too. Bomar RVs come with plenty of space to stretch your legs and take a walk around.

Starving? Grab yourself a bite to eat in the onboard kitchen, completely furnished with silverware.

Sleepy restless kids? When they inevitably tucker out, place them in the onboard bunk beds!

This summer is coming up all too quickly, and Bomer RV is aiming to make sure you spend your summer having fun in the sun! Exclusive offer for Loving Living Local fans, Book Now and Pay Later to make Bomber RV Rentals your one-stop shop for vacation planning. Book Now, Pay Later!

Give Bomar RV a call today at (318) 519-4546

Don’t know the first thing about driving an RV? That’s okay, because Mr. Bob is going to give the fans of Loving Living Local a complete and comprehensive source for everything you need to know to learn how to drive the RV yourself! Make sure you take advantage of this incredible offer today and spend your summer days cruising the highways in your very own RV.