(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton is joined by representatives from the Renesting Project to shed light on their upcoming fundraising event. The Renesting Project is a dedicated community organization that assists individuals in rebuilding their lives after facing adversity. So make sure to mark your calendars for September 16th, 2023.

Exciting Silent Auction with Unique Items for a Cause

The focal point of the fundraiser is the silent auction, offering an impressive range of items thoughtfully contributed by volunteers, local businesses, and the organization’s board. Attendees can expect Louisiana-inspired seasoning sets, enticing Italian-themed baskets complete with cookbooks and pasta, and even valuable LSU baseball and football memorabilia.

Supporting Fresh Starts and New Beginnings

At the heart of the Renesting Project’s mission is the commitment to offering individuals a chance to begin anew. By participating in the silent auction, guests not only get a shot at winning remarkable items but also contribute directly to this meaningful cause. The funds collected during the event will directly aid individuals on their journey to restarting their lives.

A Night of Entertainment and Connection

Guests are in for a treat with an array of entertainment options, including music, vibrant themed decorations, and an engaging decades party. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of their favorite era and revel in the lively atmosphere. The event will feature a dynamic karaoke DJ, an open bar for refreshments, and ample opportunities to network with fellow attendees, sponsors, and the Renesting Project’s board members.

Celebrating Stories of Triumph

The Renesting Project has a history of success stories, demonstrating their impactful work in helping individuals surmount challenges and achieve fresh starts. Among the heartwarming stories is that of a formerly homeless veteran who has not only secured a home but has also launched his own YouTube channel, all thanks to the support of the organization.

Be Part of a Worthy Cause

Whether you’re seeking an evening of enjoyment, a chance to give back to the community, or the thrill of bidding on captivating items, the Renesting Project Fundraiser is an event not to be missed. Circle September 16th on your calendar and join in the festivities while supporting a noble cause that uplifts individuals in their pursuit of a better life.