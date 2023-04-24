Step into Ralph & Kacoo’s restaurant and be immersed in the delectable aromas of authentic Cajun cooking and the inviting warmth of its atmosphere.

Today on Loving Living Local, Susan meets Lorraine Crawford, the highly skilled prep cook at Ralph & Kacoo’s in Bossier City, who has devoted 35 years of her life to this esteemed establishment. Lorraine’s strong commitment to cooking and treating her guests with hospitable care has been an essential part of the restaurant’s history.

In this modern, ever-changing landscape, where fidelity to one company is becoming more and more uncommon, Lorraine’s dedication to Ralph & Kacoo’s is truly extraordinary. Cooking is her way of displaying love and she takes great pleasure in providing meals for her “family” of customers.

The restaurant industry experienced unparalleled difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closure of numerous establishments. During this difficult period, Lorraine sustained her enthusiasm for cooking by preparing meals in her home, never abandoning her interest.

Ralph & Kacoo’s has been a premier seafood house for over 52 years, offering an extensive menu of classic and innovative dishes. The restaurant’s enduring success can be credited to their reliance on classic recipes, such as Lorraine’s renowned gumbo, which she has been refining since she initially joined the team thirty-five years ago.

Lorraine’s excursion with Ralph & Kacoos has been an emotional journey, as she looks upon her companions and patrons as her own children. Her belief is that the essential element for a successful dining experience is the personal touch, taking the time to connect with customers and making sure their needs are met with true attention and care.

This sentiment extends to the food itself, as Lorraine believes that the hands preparing a dish play a vital role in its outcome. Her hands, along with her heart, are a key ingredient in her culinary creations.

Lorraine’s steadfast dedication to her craft serves as an inspiring testament to the value of perseverance and wholehearted commitment. Her unwavering love for cooking and her ability to nurture both her colleagues and customers have made her an integral part of Ralph & Kacoo’s enduring legacy.

As we celebrate Lorraine’s 35 years of service, they remind us of the profound impact that passion and dedication can have on our lives and the lives of those we touch. So, let us raise a toast to Lorraine, Ralph & Kacoo’s, and the timeless art of cooking with love.