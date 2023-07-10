(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview with John Dudley, one of the owners of Professional Denture Clinic Shreveport, talked about an exciting opportunity for individuals in need of a complete smile makeover. This opportunity involves a competition that offers a chance to win a dental transformation worth up to $10,000.

The $10,000 Smile Makeover Giveaway

The Professional Denture Clinic has received over 300 entries for their Smile Makeover giveaway so far. The giveaway aims to provide a complete smile makeover for one lucky patient who requires their teeth to be removed and replaced with dentures. The cost of this procedure can go up to $10,000, which will be fully covered for the winner.

To enter the competition, interested individuals need to scan a QR code displayed on the screen during the clinic’s promotional events.

The Impact of Dental Implants

Dudley explained the transformative impact of dental implants, especially for those who require dentures. While conventional dentures form part of their everyday practice, using implants to secure these dentures significantly enhances the patient’s experience.

Implants not only make the process of wearing dentures easier but also provide a more natural feel and an improved fit. This can greatly enhance the quality of life for patients who need dentures.

Determining Eligibility for Implants

According to Dudley, determining if a patient is a good candidate for implants is a relatively straightforward process. It involves a five-minute health screening and imaging. With impressive accuracy, they can determine if a patient can undergo the procedure. Even patients who believe they don’t have enough bone structure for implants could still be eligible candidates.

Same-Day Implants

The clinic offers a service called ‘screw-in dentures,’ where patients can have their teeth extracted, implants placed, and dentures screwed in, all in one day. This is a life-changing transformation that the clinic regularly performs, providing secure teeth using dental implants and hybrid dentures.

A Long History of Expertise

The Professional Denture Clinic has been placing implants since 1981, starting with John’s father, who founded the clinic with a couple of oral surgeons. Over the years, they’ve completed tens of thousands of cases and have garnered extensive knowledge and expertise in the field.

How to Enter

To enter the $10,000 Smile Makeover competition, visit the Professional Denture Clinic’s Facebook page or call them at 1-800-235-1732. You can also visit them at 4354 Pines Road to make an appointment and register for the giveaway.

Having a good smile is crucial, and it can indeed change your life. If you’re in need of a complete dental transformation, consider entering the Professional Denture Clinic’s Smile Makeover competition. It could be the first step towards a new, confident you!