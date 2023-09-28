(Loving Living Local) – Prize Fest, taking place from October 13th to 21st, is a significant event in Shreveport that highlights artistic talent across various disciplines.



The event attracts tourists and locals alike, creating a vibrant atmosphere for all. The first weekend of the festival features the Fashion Prize, where fashion designers showcase their collections with a daytime fashion extravaganza, accompanied by a catered brunch.



The audience plays a role in choosing the winners of these art competitions, and the event has become a significant boost for local artists.

Additionally, the festival includes Music Prize, Film Prize, Comedy Prize, and Food Prize, with a wide range of offerings to cater to diverse interests. Volunteers have the opportunity to get involved and enjoy the festival for free, while attendees can purchase tickets to experience the creative brilliance on display.



Past winners of these competitions have leveraged their success to further their careers, showcasing the impact Prize Fest has on the local and national art scene. The event is not only a celebration of art but also a testament to the city’s vibrant cultural scene and its potential to foster and promote emerging artists.