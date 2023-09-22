(Loving Living Local) – Pete John, the owner of Dilla’s in Louisiana and East Texas, joined “Loving Living Local” in the kitchen for an exciting discussion about his restaurant and its journey.

Dilla’s, known for its mouthwatering quesadillas, has expanded to several locations in the local area.

Pete emphasized Dilla’s dedication to using fresh, high-quality ingredients, making everything from salsa to chips in-house. He highlighted their extensive menu, featuring options like the Gordo, the Founder, the Lone Star (brisket), and the Plano Chicken quesadillas. For those looking for a larger meal, the Mega Dillas, designed to feed 4 to 6 people, are a perfect choice.

The discussion also touched on Dilla’s involvement in the community, donating 10% of their sales to the Food Bank on a specific day, emphasizing their commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Dilla’s also focuses on education and reading, regularly organizing fundraisers and supporting academic initiatives.

Pete John’s passion and his dedication to the community makes Dilla’s more than just a restaurant—it’s a place where delicious food meets community involvement.