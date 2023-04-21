Nashville, Arkansas, a town rich in peach heritage, is gearing up for its annual Peach Blossom Festival, taking place on the first Saturday in May. In 2007, the local Chamber of Commerce reactivated the festival, which had been held since the 1950s. They held the event every year except in 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

The town, once home to over 400 peach orchards, has seen a decline in its peach industry, with only two orchards remaining. However, the Peach Blossom Festival continues to celebrate the town’s heritage and bring the community together.

During a recent interview on Living Local, Boy President of the Peach Blossom Festival, Michelle shared her enthusiasm for the event. “Getting out and seeing all the people, getting to interact with everyone else in the community and those that drive in from other communities–it is always a lot of fun,” she said.

The festival offers a wide range of activities and vendors, catering to all age groups. Attendees can look forward to local goods, crafts, face painting, bounce houses for children, and, of course, homemade peach ice cream–a fan favorite. Admission to the festival is free, and we encourage guests to explore the beautiful countryside and scenery that Nashville, Arkansas, offers.

Those interested in participating as a vendor can still sign up by calling the Chamber of Commerce office at 870-845-1262. People can find additional information, including directions to the festival, on the event’s website.

The Peach Blossom Festival promises a day of fun, community interaction, and a celebration of Nashville’s peach heritage. With its picturesque setting, diverse activities, and mouth-watering peach treats, this event will delight visitors from near and far.