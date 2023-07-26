(Loving Living Local) – Nestled in the heart of Texarkana, Lippian Dentistry is the picture of dental health and wellness. With its state-of-the-art facility and an idyllic green view from every window, it properly represents modern dentistry. In a recent interview with Susan Kirton from Loving Living Local, Dr. Adrian Lippian, who has been practicing since 2006, shared valuable insights into the importance of oral health.

Dr. Lippian emphasized that the most significant factors affecting dental health are our daily habits, particularly those related to food and drink. She warned against the dangers of sipping on soda, tea, or energy drinks throughout the day, as these habits can be detrimental to teeth. Especially for children, avoiding giving milk or juice at night is crucial.

Moreover, the habit of sucking on sweet candies like peppermint or lifesavers can also harm your teeth. Dr. Lippian suggested a simple solution – drinking lots of water and opting for sugar-free versions of your favorite candies. Not only does this prevent sugar from sitting on your teeth, but it also offers healthier alternatives for those with specific dietary needs, like diabetics.

Dental Hygiene Tips from Dr. Lippian

Here are some key takeaways from Dr. Lippian’s interview:

Avoid continuous consumption of sugary drinks and candies.

Opt for sugar-free versions of your favorite candies.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Don’t give children milk or juice at night.

In terms of maintaining oral hygiene, Dr. Lippian recommends using an electric toothbrush over a manual one. While both can be equally effective in perfect hands, the reality is that perfection is hard to achieve. Electric toothbrushes offer convenience and effectiveness, making them a better choice for most patients. Additionally, a water pick can be a useful tool for those with spacing issues, helping to clean areas that flossing and brushing might miss.

Another interesting piece of advice was the use of sugar-free gum. Brands like Trident and Icebreakers Cube Gum are excellent for keeping your teeth clean throughout the day. However, he cautioned pet owners never to leave these gums within reach of pets, as ingestion could be lethal for them.

Lippian Dentistry: A Commitment to Oral Health

In summary, Lippian Dentistry aims to provide a comfortable environment for their patients while emphasizing the importance of good oral health practices. By incorporating Dr. Lippian’s tips into your daily routine and scheduling regular dental check-ups, you can ensure your teeth remain healthy and strong. So why wait? Make your appointment today and take a step towards better oral health.