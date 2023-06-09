(Loving Living Local) – Nicole McGowan, the owner of North Market Venue shows off her incredible space that is perfect for any occasion. This beautiful and versatile event space in Shreveport can accommodate a wide range of occasions, from weddings and baby showers to retirement parties and birthday celebrations.

Why Choose North Market Venue?

During the interview with Loving Living Local’s Susan Kirton, Nicole highlighted some of the most crucial factors that set North Market Venue apart from other event spaces:

Flexibility: The venue offers separate room rentals, catering to events of all sizes. They provide tables, chairs, and linens for every event.

Convenience: North Market Venue offers various rental options, from a single day to just a few hours, making it accessible for different community needs.

Versatility: The space can be transformed for various purposes, such as wedding ceremonies and receptions, proms, or even business meetings.

On-site amenities: Two suites are available on-site for bridal parties or other groups to get ready before the event.

A Journey from Florals to Event Planning

Nicole’s journey into the event planning business began with her passion for florals and rentals. Starting small, she and her husband operated out of their pantry at home before expanding into a 1,500 square-foot shop. Eventually, this growth led to the establishment of the beautiful North Market Venue.

Creating Intimate and Personal Events

With a focus on elegant and rustic vibes, North Market Venue caters to the growing trend of more intimate and personal events. While the space can accommodate larger gatherings, it truly shines as a cozy and welcoming setting for smaller celebrations.

One-Stop Shop for Event Planning

At North Market Venue, Nicole and her team strive to offer a one-stop-shop experience for clients. They provide assistance with floral design and event planning, helping to ease the stress of organizing a special occasion.

A Historic Venue with a Modern Twist

North Market Venue is housed in a historic building dating back to 1946, featuring original heart of pine floors from the Bethlehem Supply Company. Nicole takes great pride in preserving the building’s history while creating a contemporary space for memorable events.

Discover More About North Market Venue

If you’re interested in exploring North Market Venue for your next event, be sure to visit their website for pictures and more information about the space. Experience the charm of this historic Shreveport venue, perfect for intimate weddings, events, and celebrations. With its range of rental options, on-site amenities, and dedicated event planning services, it’s an ideal choice for anyone looking to host a memorable event.