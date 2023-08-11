(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview, Ashley Netherton from Tilley Insurance provided some valuable insights into the world of insurance. She discussed the benefits of having an independent agent, the importance of local knowledge, and why it’s best to keep all your insurance under one roof.

The Value of an Independent Agent

Ashley highlighted the role of an independent agent in finding the best insurance rates for each individual customer. Unlike agents tied to one company, independent agents have the freedom to shop from multiple carriers, which allows them to find the most competitive rates for their customers.

“An independent agent is basically a fancy way to say, an agent that works for multiple companies. We are able to shop for different carriers and able to find the best rate for each individual customer instead of being limited to once a company.”

The Story of Tilley Insurance

Tilley Insurance was established in 2003 by Wendy Tilley, initially as a manufactured home agency. Over the years, the company has grown into a full-line industry agency offering a wide range of services, including home and auto insurance. Ashley joined the team in 2020, bringing her extensive local industry experience to the table.

Why Local Knowledge Matters

According to Ashley, having a local agent is crucial due to their understanding of the specific conditions and challenges of the area. A local agent can better advocate for their clients, ensuring they get the best rate and coverage based on their individual needs.

“A local agent is well-versed in the local area… we know the local area, it is not the way it is. So you can go to bat for your customer and take them to get the best rate for this individual coverage that they need.”

Keeping All Your Insurance Under One Roof

Ashley advises keeping all your insurance policies under one roof. This approach allows your agent to fully understand your situation and find you the best deals and discounts. It also helps avoid gaps in coverage and can potentially result in paying only one deductible per claim.

“Each agent, for instance I know my customers and I know if you have your car insurance with this company and we can put your home insurance with this company, we can get you discounts.”

Factors Influencing Insurance Ratings

Ashley also touched on the factors that go into rating insurance. For car insurance, these include the age of the driver, type of car, required coverage, and driving record. For home insurance, having a claims history can result in higher rates.

The Reward of Helping Customers

When asked about her favorite part of the job, Ashley shared her joy in helping customers save on their insurance. She loves when she can provide a customer with the exact coverage they need at a price that fits their budget.

“I love being able to help the customer…like yesterday we had a customer that came off the street and said, hey, I am paying this much for insurance and the economy has gotten bad…and we were able to save them on their insurance, so much.”

Tilley Insurance, with its independent agents and local knowledge, provides personalized service that ensures customers get the best insurance deal possible. Whether you’re looking for home, auto, or any other type of insurance, consider giving Tilley Insurance a call.