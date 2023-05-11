(Loving Living Local) – The Natchitoches Jazz Fest is gearing up to present another epic music festival experience on May 12th! Rodney Harrington, the man in charge of the event, stopped by KTAL News’ Loving Living Local segment to discuss the festival and everything it has to offer.

Best Lineup Ever

This year’s lineup is stacked! The festival features three stages with a variety of genres, including country, jazz, R&B, and even swamp pop. Harrington said he believes it has the best lineup ever featuring two big names in country music, Mark Chestnut and Tracy Bird. Attendees can also expect a performance by Moon Dog, among other artists.

The Steel Magnolia’s Giveaway

A very cool new feature of this year’s festival worth over $1,000 is a weekend stay at the infamous Steel Magnolia House in Natchitoches. Anyone who purchases tickets before the festival will also be entered in a drawing to win this luxurious getaway.

General Admission Details

The Natchitoches Jazz Fest is reminding attendees that they cannot bring their own chairs or coolers. Seating will be provided throughout the festival grounds, including a designated area near the stage with padded chairs and chairs in the VIP section. The VIP section offers private bathrooms and bars in addition to upscale seating arrangements and only a limited number of tickets for those are left.

Weather Contingencies

In the case of rain, there are various options for festival patrons. Natchitoches is home to many restaurants on Front Street, which makes it an easy locale to get some shopping done and to dine while waiting for the inclement weather to pass.

It is recommended that festival-goers take advantage of the restaurants, fill their stomachs after the rain has subsided and continue their enjoyment of the weekend’s music.

Get Those Tickets!

From huge country music stars to up-and-coming jazz artists, the Natchitoches Jazz Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. The tickets are selling quickly, so anyone interested should grab them now.

For more information on the festival, visit www.natchjazzfest.com/.

The event is backed by an excellent team which includes the friendly community of Natchitoches who are looking forward to welcoming everyone to their town this coming weekend.