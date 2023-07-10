(Loving Living Local) – We had the pleasure of interviewing Ms. Rita, the owner of the Bread of Heaven restaurant in Marshall, Texas. This delightful eatery offers home-cooked meals without the mess and a taste of heavenly food that you will surely love.

Bread of Heaven’s Story

Bread of Heaven is more than just a restaurant; it’s a testament to Ms. Rita’s faith and passion for cooking. The name “Bread of Heaven” was inspired by a scripture on the wall of the restaurant, reminding visitors of the true sustenance given by God. After leaving Los Angeles 20 years ago, Ms. Rita and her family found themselves cooking out of their church kitchen in Marshall, Texas. When her back began to act up, she saw it as a sign to take a leap of faith. She believes that it was divine intervention that led her to open Bread of Heaven, a place where she could share her cooking with the community.

Delectable Menu

The menu at Bread of Heaven is straight from Ms. Rita’s heart, featuring soul food that she grew up with. From fried chicken and flavorful greens to pinto beans and salted pork, every dish is prepared with love and care. They also offer daily lunch specials, making sure there’s always something new and exciting to try.

One of the highlights is their Thursday special: baked chicken and dressing. It’s a crowd favorite and a must-try when you visit.

Desserts and Breakfast

But it’s not just about the main dishes at Bread of Heaven. Ms. Rita also prepares homemade desserts like cobbler and pecan pie, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.

And if you’re an early bird, you’ll be happy to know that they serve breakfast on Tuesdays and Saturday mornings, from 7:30 to 10:00. Imagine starting your day with smoked pork chops and buttered biscuits!

Catering Services and Future Plans

Aside from serving meals at the restaurant, Bread of Heaven also offers catering services. It’s a way for Ms. Rita to bring her cooking to more people and make special occasions even more memorable.

Looking forward, Ms. Rita hopes to expand Bread of Heaven, with plans to move closer to the border between Waskom and Shreveport. Given the quality of their food and service, I have no doubt that people will be more than willing to travel for a taste of heaven.

Bread of Heaven is a testament to Ms. Rita’s faith, resilience, and culinary skills. It’s a place where you can enjoy delicious soul food, feel at home, and be reminded of the true bread from heaven. As Ms. Rita said during our interview, “We love taking care of people. We have done it all our lives.” And it’s evident in every dish they serve.

So, if you find yourself in Marshall, Texas, do drop by Bread of Heaven. You can call in your order or dine in their clean and beautiful dining room. Either way, you’re in for a treat!