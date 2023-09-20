(Loving Living Local) – Susan was Joined by Michael Butterman from the Shreveport Symphony to discuss their exciting upcoming events and a talented violinist playing soon.

Butterman makes sure to talk highly of the incredible young violinist Simone Porter and her performance coming up this weekend for the opening of the season.



He says “Her performance promises to be a remarkable addition to the symphony’s lineup.”

The evening opens with a piece by Michael Abels, known for his work on films like “Nope” and “Get Out.”

Tickets for these performances are available at the shreveport symphony website, with special pricing for children.

Don’t miss the Shreveport Symphony’s opening season this Saturday. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of classical music.